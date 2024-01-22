Watch Now
Tulsa police searching for homicide victim's car

Photo from Tulsa Police Department.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 15:32:44-05

TULSA — Tulsa police are searching for a homicide victim's car after finding his body in his house.

Police responded to a welfare check around 7 p.m. on January 21 at his home near Admiral and Memorial. They found Cecil Busby,65, inside and his death is ruled a homicide.

Busby's car is missing it is a red or maroon Nissan Juke with an Oklahoma tag: ODU-291. Call 911 to report sightings of the vehicle.

