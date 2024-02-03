Watch Now
Tulsa police searching for missing 84-year-old woman

Nelda Lane
TPD
Nelda Lane
Posted at 4:24 PM, Feb 03, 2024
Tulsa Police Department needs your help in finding 84-year-old Nelda Lane.

Lane is around 5-foot-4, 200 pounds and was last seen near 51st and Sheridan around 11 a.m. on Feb. 3.

She was last seen driving a silver Ford Edge with Oklahoma tag EQD-954.

Police said the vehicle may have an OSU sticker in the window.

Lane suffers from possible dementia, memory loss and blood pressure issues.

If you see her, please call the Tulsa Police Department's non-emergency number at 918-596-9222.

