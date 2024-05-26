Tulsa police respond to overnight standoff at apartments near 81st and Yale

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department responded to a call of someone pointing a weapon at an apartment complex near 81st and Yale at around 1:30 a.m. on May 26.

Lieutenant John Woods told 2 News the victims said their neighbor aimed a gun at them and threatened to kill two people, including a small child.

Officers got an emergency search warrant and were able to arrest the suspect and retrieve the gun without conflict.

The Special Operations Team was activated to resolve the issue, and nobody was hurt.

