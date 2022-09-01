Tulsa police: 'Poorly done' paint job, expired tag on stolen car leads to arrest

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a bad paint job and an expired tag led an officer to arresting a man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle.

On Wednesday around 5:10 p.m., an officer saw what appeared to be a black Honda Civic driving near 41st and Memorial. The officer later stopped the car after noticing it had a "very fresh" and "poorly done" spray can paint job, as well as an expired tag.

During the traffic stop, the officer determined the car was stolen.

The driver, Willie Carl Steward, told the officer he bought the car from a man in a park and that it came with a new paint job.

Steward admitted to the officer the paint job did make the purchase seem suspicious at the time but got a "really good deal" on the car. However, the car did not come with a title or even a bill for proof of sale.

Steward was arrested under suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.

TPD says the car's owner will probably be surprised but not happy to know their white Honda Civic is actually now black.

