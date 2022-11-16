Tulsa police offering $15K signing bonus for new recruits

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced all incoming Tulsa police recruits will get a $15,000 signing bonus and that’s already piquing public interest.

It’s been all hands on deck getting qualified applicants interested in joining the Tulsa Police Department. The current academy class just missed out on a $15,000 signing bonus, announced by Tulsa Bynum in his State of the City address Tuesday.

2 News Oklahoma spoke with Tulsa Police Capt. Mark Ohnesorge who says this year’s classes were guaranteed a $3,000 signing bonus, as part of last year’s incentives.

“That’s the double edge sword of offering any bonus at any time," Ohnesorge said. "There’s gonna be people that benefit from the bonus and people that won't benefit from the bonus.”

Ohnesorge says since Bynum’s announcement, about 60 people expressed interest in joining TPD. He says $15,000 is right in the middle of what other cities are offering.

“We know of cities offering 20 and 25,000," he said. "We’re aware of one city offering $50,000 to recruits."

2 News asked Ohnesorge if he thinks the $15,000 signing bonus is going to be enough to entice applicants.

“I think the signing bonus is enough to get someone's attention but being a police officer is more than a $15,000 check at the front of the door," he said.

Police say they do not believe the $15,000 signing bonus will be permanent.

