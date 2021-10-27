Tulsa police: Man dies after being struck by tractor-trailer on IDL

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a man is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer on the Inner Dispersal Loop near downtown Tulsa on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol received a call around 11:15 p.m. about the incident on the northwest corner of the IDL.

When they arrived, troopers found a 2008 Saturn in the southbound lanes on the Tisdale that attempted to take the ramp to go eastbound. The car lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier.

The driver then got out and left his car to try crossing the eastbound lanes of US 412. He was then hit by a tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer immediately stopped and waited for first responders to arrive. When OHP arrived, the man was already being taken to the hospital. He later was pronounced dead.

The man's family drove by the scene around midnight and noticed the car on the side. They stopped to ask about his condition and TPD notified the family about his condition.

No charges will be filed for the driver of the tractor-trailer.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --