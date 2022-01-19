Tulsa police: Man dies after attempting to stop car thief

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting that has left one dead in west Tulsa.

Officers received a call around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday saying several gunshots were heard in the area around the Sandy Park Apartment complex. Shortly after receiving that call, officers then got notice of a car crash involving a shooting victim.

While investigating, authorities learn that the victim believed to see someone breaking into a car and confronted the suspect. The victim would chase the suspect, who later shot the victim.

The victim attempted to drive himself to the hospital but ended up crashing around South 59th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard.

The victim was then transported by EMSA but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

There was also a female passenger in the car. She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

TPD is currently investigating the situation. No arrests have been made at this time.

