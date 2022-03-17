Tulsa police looking into pellet gun shootings

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking into several calls about shootings with pellet guns around town, an officer said Thursday.

2 News Oklahoma reached out after someone fired at a KJRH reporter and photographer near the southwest corner of Reconciliation Way and Main Street in downtown Tulsa Wednesday night. Police said the coat protected the reporter from being injured by the pellets.

Police say they found pellets on the ground near where it happened and are looking into traffic and business cameras in the area.

Police got another call around the same time in the same area where a man said he was hit by what turned out to be pellets., but turned out to be pellets. A third incident happened around the same time on 2nd Street near Cincinnati where a woman was hit three times in the chest, neck and chin.

Tulsa police say they have reason to believe that these incidents may have been recorded and could be part of a social media challenge but they do not think any specific group or person is being targeted for any reason. They're asking the public to be aware of their surroundings, especially in the downtown area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling. Please reference case 2022-012105.

Similar pellet gun-related shootings have been seen in other cities over the last few months, some reportedly related to social media challenges. Pasco County, Florida deputies reported "Orbeez" water beads being frozen and shot at people earlier this week. Police in Vernal, Utah arrested two people in February in connection with an "Orbeez" shooting that the teens responsible admitted to being a part of a TikTok challenge.

