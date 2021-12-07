Tulsa police looking for two suspects who crashed a car into Rodeo Nightclub

TULSA, Okla. — Two people are on the run Tuesday morning after crashing a stolen car into a Tulsa nightclub. Tulsa police are now looking through surveillance video to find out who the suspects are.

It started when Tulsa police received a call of a stolen vehicle at the QuikTrip at 41st and Garnett at 2:03 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers arrived on the scene around 2:08 a.m.

About three minutes later, police received another call about a car that had crashed into the Rodeo Nightclub just down the road. When officers arrived, they found the stolen vehicle crashed through the front doors of the nightclub. The suspects were nowhere to be found.

TPD is now going through video from outside of the business as well as the QuikTrip to lead them to the suspects.

“So, we have a $1000 reward for any information, so we can get an arrest on these two guys,” nightclub manager Blake Moses said.

TPD tells 2 News Oklahoma they believe this may have been an attempted smash and grab robbery.

If you have any information about the suspects, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

