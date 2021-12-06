Tulsa police looking for more potential victims in series of sex assaults

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for any other possible victims of a man accused in multiple September sexual assault investigations.

The department put a notice out about James Townes on Monday who they say is named or charged in multiple incidents from Sept. 3 through Sept. 16.

Tulsa police say their Special Victims Unit received the first report on Sept. 3 that Townes had raped and threatened a woman in his apartment near 41st Street and Peoria.

On Sept. 8, police say another victim reported she had been raped by a man known to her as "James" at his apartment near 41st and Peoria. The victim in this investigation declined to cooperate with investigators following the report.

The day after that report another victim reported that James Townes assaulted her and tried to rape her in his apartment. Police say she managed to fight him off and escape.

On Sept. 12, police say a woman reported that an older man she didn't know came up to her at the Walmart location near 44th and Peoria and tried talking to her, eventually groping her when she tried to ignore him. She was able to get away, and the incident could be seen on the store's surveillance video. Charges were submitted to the District Attorney's office but haven't been filed yet.

On the same day at the same Walmart location, a woman reported that a man she didn't know got into her car and threatened her to go with him to his nearby apartment. Police say she drove to the front of the store to yell for help, prompting the man to get out. Police say they identified the man as James Townes.

The next day an armed robbery at a convenience store near 61st Street and Peoria was connected to Townes. He's been charged in connection with the robbery.

On Sept. 16, a woman reported that Townes picked her up while she was walking, and when she tried to get out of his car a few minutes later he pulled out a pistol to keep her inside. Police say she got out after a struggle and people saw Townes assaulting her.

Police arrested Townes during a traffic stop shortly after and officers found the gun.

Townes was later charged with several counts related to the assault and the traffic stop to include Kidnapping, Possession of a Firearm, and traffic charges.

Townes had been out of prison since November 2020 and investigators say they think he'd been living in the Tulsa area since late spring of 2021.

"Based on the information received, we believe that there may be more potential victims in the area," the police department said on Facebook.

They're asking anyone with additional information on cases involving Townes, or other potential victims that have not reported incidents to contact the SVU at (918) 596-9168.

Townes remains in the Tulsa County Jail at this time ahead of his next court date.

