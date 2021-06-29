Tulsa police looking for missing, endangered man

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are actively searching for a missing, endangered man who walked away from Saint Francis Hospital early Tuesday morning.

TPD says 29-year-old Jeffrey Motz walked away around 3 a.m. from the hospital while he was awaiting transport to a different facility.

Authorities say Motz has a diminished mental capacity and currently suffers from multiple medical complications.

He is described to be a white male, around 5 foot 6 tall. Motz is believed to be approximately 180 pounds with curly, brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

If anyone spots Motz, call the Tulsa Police Department immediately.

