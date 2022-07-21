Watch Now
Tulsa police looking for man suspected of assaulting, robbing an elderly man

Adrian Washington mugshot
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jul 21, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police is asking for the public's help in any information about a man who is accused of assaulting and robbing an elderly man in early July.

TPD says they believe the suspect involved in the assault is Adrian Washington, who also goes by the name of Adrian Brown.

On July 2 around 3:50 p.m., the 80-year-old victim had just arrived at his home near Memorial and Independence when he was approached by a man believed to be Washington. He told the victim that he knew the victim's son and used to "play ball" with them.

Washington then asked the victim for $50 and became agitated when the victim would not
give him money. The victim says Washington then came into his house, pushed him down, and assaulted him. Washington took all the cash out of his wallet before leaving the home.

Washington is now charged with 1st Degree Robbery and 1st Degree Burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or you can call 911.

