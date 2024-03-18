Tulsa police look for driver who ran over, killed 26-year-old

TULSA, Okla. — 26-year-old Mitchell Jefferson died on March 16 after being run over by a car, according to Tulsa police.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers said Jefferson was inside the car "completing some sort of transaction." TPD said Jefferson went to get out of the car when the driver sped up and ran him over.

First responders took Jefferson to the hospital, where he died around 30 minutes later.

Witnesses told police it appeared the driver ran him over intentionally. TPD said they are investigating Jefferson's death as a homicide.

The incident happened near Pine and North Lewis.

Police are asking if you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

