Tulsa Police investigating Thursday night carjacking

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police responded to calls of a carjacking in east Tulsa Thursday night.

Officers received a call around 8:30 p.m. that an armed robbery turned carjacking happened at 436 South 93rd East Avenue in east Tulsa.

According to the report, the robber approached the victims in Boeing Park with a pistol and carjacked them for their car.

Officers interviewed the victims and learned the male victim's girlfriend tracks his location from his phone which was still in the car after the carjacking. With this information, the officers quickly found the car driving around 9100 East 21st Street. The suspect would drive until he stopped at 900 North 78th East Avenue.

The suspect surrendered peacefully after placing his pistol on the dash of the stolen car. He was then arrested as a youthful offender due to being 17 years old.

Charges include armed robbery, possession of a firearm in commission, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

TPD has not identified the victims or the suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --