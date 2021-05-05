Saint Francis and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma fail to renew contract

SAINT FRANCIS HEALTH SYSTEM AND BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF OKLAHOMA ARE PARTING WAYS AFTER FAILING TO COME TO AN AGREEMENT DURING CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS. — Saint Francis Health System and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma are parting ways after failing to come to an agreement during contract negotiations.

The current contract between the two expired on April 30.

BCBSOK said they were unable to reach an agreement that would protect its members from future cost increases as Saint Francis expands. BCBSOK is currently in a 90-day transition period. Meaning, BCBSOK members will still have in-network access to Saint Francis locations, clinics and physicians until July 29.

Members who are currently undergoing treatment at Saint Francis for a disability, acute condition, a life-threatening illness or are in their second trimester of pregnancy may still qualify for in-network rates through Continuity of Care after July 29. To see if you are eligible, call the BCBSOK customer service number on the back of your insurance card.

In case of an emergency, BCBSOK said members should go to the nearest emergency facility. Emergency services are covered at the in-network cost.

BCBSOK released the following statement:

After months of negotiation in good faith with Saint Francis Health System, BCBSOK and Saint Francis were unable to reach an agreement that would protect Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma members and customers from future cost increases as the hospital system continues to grow and expand.



Saint Francis has more than 100 locations, but only four acute care hospitals. It continues to expand, adding clinics and retail locations. Saint Francis wants BCBSOK to reimburse many of its clinic and retail locations the same as the acute care hospitals. This would mean our members pay much higher rates for services at off-campus locations operated by Saint Francis. We want to ensure our members receive the right service, at the right place for the right price. This is not the outcome we had hoped for, but our networks remain strong and we are committed to help our members who decide to transition to the thousands of other quality, in-network providers in the Tulsa metro and across the state.



As a member-owned health insurer, negotiating physician and hospital contracts is one of the ways BCBSOK protects our members and customers from unnecessary and inappropriate increases in health care costs. While we understand prices go up over time, we must be good stewards of our members’ health care dollars to keep out-of-pocket expenses and premiums as reasonable as possible.

BCBSOK

We've reached out to Saint Francis and are waiting to hear back.

This story is developing and will be updated.

