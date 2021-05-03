Mayfest less than a week away: what you need to know

TULSA, Okla. — Good News for artists and the City of Tulsa. Mayfest is back after it was called off last year due to the pandemic.

This coming Friday, hundreds of artists will return to Tulsa's art district and the Greenwood District to share and sell their work.

For many participating artists 2021's Mayfest is not just an annual spring festival, but an opportunity to rebound from the impact of COVID.

“People want to get outside and they want to do something and they want to be and to be and you know have some sort of normalcy again and Mayfest brings that to our community,” Heather Pingry, festival director said.

Every year Mayfest brings together hundreds of thousands of people from all around the world. The Spring Festival is known for its art, music, and food.

Pingry said this year's festival will be different than previous ones.

“We have fewer artists than we normally have so that we can allow for a little bit more spacing,” she said.

Pingry said they've thoroughly planned this year's event with people's health and safety in mind. She said facemasks are strongly recommended, but they will not be required because the city's mask mandate has been lifted.

“We will all be masked and hope that many of our guests are as well,” Heather Pingry said.

Pingry said the three day festival brings in a great deal of revenue, but last year COVID-19 significantly impacted their bottom line.

“Financially, of course it hit us pretty hard,” she said.

She said Mayfest experienced at least $100,000 in losses due to COVID-19's impact.

“A pretty significant amount of money to lose in one year, so definitely hoping that this year can help make up for a little bit of that,” Pingry said.

Pingry is hopeful this year's festival will help artists and businesses bounce back. She's encouraging everyone to come out, be

“If you’re looking to buy something for yourself, or for your mother, especially because it’s mothers day weekend, it’s the perfect place to come to do so, we’ve got all sorts of price ranges,” she said.

She said if you are planning on visiting Mayfest plan for parking ahead of time since some streets will be closed and wear comfortable shoes.

For more information visit the Mayfest website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --