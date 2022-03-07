Watch
Tulsa Police investigating stabbing at east Tulsa apartment complex

Posted at 9:35 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 22:35:35-05

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police officers are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and South Garnett Road.

Officials said one person was stabbed and is in critical condition.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

