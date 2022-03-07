Tulsa Police investigating stabbing at east Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police officers are investigating a stabbing at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and South Garnett Road.
Officials said one person was stabbed and is in critical condition.
This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.
