TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating their second homicide in under 12 hours in an east Tulsa neighborhood Friday morning.
Officers received a call before 7 a.m. saying someone found a man dead with trauma to the head at a home near Admiral and Garnett.
During their investigation, they found that neighbors heard gunshots firing around 3 a.m., but no one called the police.
Police are working to identify the victim.
No arrests have been made and no information about a possible suspect is known at this time. An investigation is currently ongoing.
TPD first started investigating a deadly shooting that happened in south Tulsa at a QuikTrip parking lot late Thursday night. It left one woman dead and a possible suspect currently being questioned.
