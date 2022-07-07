Surprise 100th birthday held for Oklahoma WWII veteran

TULSA, Okla. — Family and friends held a surprise 100th birthday party for Oklahoma World War II veteran Winifred Imogene 'Freddie' Whelchel Dudley on Thursday.

Dudley told 2 News Oklahoma she can't believe she's lived this long, but credits her life to her family, friends and God.

She was born and raised in Westville, growing up during the Great Depression and the attack on Pearl Harbor that brought the U.S. into WWII. She met her husband in her hometown who she went on to have five kids with.

Kelsey Sanchez Family and friends held a surprise 100th birthday celebration for Winifred Imogene 'Freddie' Whelchel Dudley on Thursday. Dudley, born and raised in Westville, served as an electrical technician on B-24 bombers in the Women's Army Air Corps. July 7, 2022.

>> Photos: Surprise birthday held for 100-year-old Oklahoma WWII veteran

Dudley went from serving as an electrical technician on B-24 bombers, to teaching Sunday school, to smuggling bibles to Russia. She later co-founded the Honor Flight program in Tulsa.

Her family says Dudley may be small in stature but her size hasn't stopped her from living each day to the fullest. Other veterans, including multiple women, came to the party saying she'd inspired them.

