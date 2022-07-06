Watch Now
BWS Chamber of Commerce Pres. Sherry Gamble Smith found dead at Bixby home

Posted at 3:09 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 16:26:25-04

BIXBY, Okla. — Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband are dead after an incident at her Bixby home on Wednesday morning.

Bixby police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are investigating what happened. Greenwood Chamber of Commerce President Freeman Culver confirmed Smith's death.

Smith has been the president and CEO of the Black Wall Street Chamber since it was created in 2018.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

