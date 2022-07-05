Four arrested in $14K perfume heist in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Three women and an accused getaway driver are facing charges after a $14,000 perfume heist at the Ulta Beauty location in south Tulsa on Sunday.

The Tulsa Police Department says they responded to an alarm call at Ulta near 71st Street and Memorial around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found out that three women walked into the store with their own bags and stole 270 items in the Chanel perfume section, totaling $14,000 in products.

Police say the store manager yelled at them to stop but they ran out after only two minutes in the store and into an SUV outside.

Some of the stolen merchandise had a GPS tracker on it, helping officers track down the SUV to the Edenwood Apartments near Apache Street and M.L.K. Jr. Blvd.

Police arrested Yasmin Knight, Monica McGuire and Delisha Logan who are facing charges of Grand Larceny After Former Conviction of a Felony.

The accused getaway driver Micah Goff is facing a charge of Larceny.

