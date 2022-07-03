Multiple agencies search for missing man in Rogers County

Deputies with the Rogers County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Claremore Police Department are searching for a missing man in Rogers County.
According to officials, Mark Montgomery has been missing for several days.
Major Coy Jenkins with the RCSO organized a search party consisting of volunteers to try to locate Montgomery.
Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding Montgomery to contact the RCSO Tip Line at 918-341-3620 or message the RCSO on Facebook.
