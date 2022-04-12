Dozens of Oklahoma veterans take Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

TULSA, Okla. — Dozens of veterans just arrived at Tulsa International Airport for their flight to Washington D.C.

It's part of the Honor Flight Program, an organization that raises money to take veterans to visit memorials and monuments made in their honor.

The Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight Program is sending 90 veterans to D.C. for free to show their appreciation for their sacrifice.

The veterans will be touring the Iwo Jima Memorial, the Vietnam Memorial, the Lincoln Monument, Arlington Cemetery, and several others.

Last night, they were honored for their service with a sendoff ceremony.

Victor Wheeler, President of the board for the Honor Flight, says so many vets weren't received home the way they should. This program is his way of showing them their sacrifices are appreciated.

“There’s nothing quite like going with a veteran and seeing them with their other veteran friends that they’ve met on the trip and watching them reminisce and to take them to the memorials and the monuments in their honor," says Wheeler. "It’s a life-changing experience for all the guardians and the veterans as well."

