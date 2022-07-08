TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a south Tulsa QuikTrip parking lot Thursday night.
Officers received a call about shots fired at the QuikTrip at 61st near Highway 169 around 10:40 p.m. When they arrived on the scene with first responders, they found a woman dead in the parking lot.
Multiple witnesses told police about the details of the shooting, including the suspect and the car they drove away in. QuikTrip also provided surveillance footage for the investigation.
TPD later found the suspect and pulled them over. They are currently being questioned. They say the victim and the suspect do have a connection and the shooting wasn't random.
At this time, an investigation is currently ongoing.
Trending Stories:
- Founders of Oklahoma nonprofit facing animal cruelty charges
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- SCOTUS' Castro-Huerta ruling means life sentence for convicted teen stands
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Surprise 100th birthday held for Oklahoma WWII veteran
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter