Tulsa Police investigating potential drive by shooting

North Lewis Shooting
Posted at 11:55 AM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 12:56:13-05

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police responded to the area of East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue for reports of a drive by shooting.

Officers arrived to the house just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

One person was shot in the hip and was transported to a local hospital.

At this time, TPD is still investigating this incident to determine a description of the vehicle and suspect.

