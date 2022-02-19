Tulsa Police investigating potential drive by shooting

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police responded to the area of East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue for reports of a drive by shooting.
Officers arrived to the house just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
One person was shot in the hip and was transported to a local hospital.
At this time, TPD is still investigating this incident to determine a description of the vehicle and suspect.
