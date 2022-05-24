Tulsa police investigating overnight dispensary shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating an overnight shooting at a medical marijuana dispensary near the Oklahoma State University Medical Center.

Officers tell 2 News that "there's not a lot to go on."

An employee at the dispensary called around 2 a.m. Tuesday for a disturbance and suspicious person at the Uptown Wellness Dispensary. It's located off South Houston Avenue, just a couple blocks north of Riverside Drive.

According to TPD, one man was shot behind the dispensary by an unknown suspect.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the dispensary is open 24/7 but the power was out at the store during the time of the shooting.

Police are looking at any surveillance footage available. Detectives have been called in to interview witnesses and employees at the store.

At this time, an investigation is still ongoing to determine more details about the shooting.

This is a developing situation. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

