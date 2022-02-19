Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa Police investigating fatal shooting at west Tulsa apartment complex

items.[0].image.alt
Jackson Rogers
Fatal Shooting Waterside Apartments.PNG
Posted at 4:34 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 17:34:22-05

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a west Tulsa apartment complex.

Officials said after the preliminary investigation, it seems like a robbery that took a bad turn.

The male victim was fatally shot at the scene, TPD Homicide Detectives are interviewing neighbors and witnesses to get a description of the suspect.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7