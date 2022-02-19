Tulsa Police investigating fatal shooting at west Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a west Tulsa apartment complex.
Officials said after the preliminary investigation, it seems like a robbery that took a bad turn.
The male victim was fatally shot at the scene, TPD Homicide Detectives are interviewing neighbors and witnesses to get a description of the suspect.
This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.
