Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting at east Tulsa apartment complex

Posted at 6:54 AM, Sep 17, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near 41st and Garnett early Friday morning.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. Friday morning at the Tower Crossing Apartment complex in east Tulsa.

Police said a suspect was attempting to steal a trailer attached to a truck around 3:30 a.m. when the owner of the trailer confronted the suspect.

When TPD arrived, officers found a man had been shot in the neck one time. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Another suspect, who was with the victim, was arrested a short time later down the road from the shooting. His involvement is unclear at this time.

The suspect is cooperating with investigators and witnesses are being questioned by police.

At this time, the names of the suspect and victim have not yet been released. The Tulsa Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

