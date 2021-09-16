Watch
Oklahoma legend Barry Switzer disputes Notre Dame claim on 'Play Like A Champion Today'

Ron Jenkins/AP
Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Barry Switzer, looks on from the field before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings in an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Posted at 10:06 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 11:06:39-04

NORMAN, Okla. — Legendary football coach Barry Switzer disputed Notre Dame's claim Thursday on the "Play Like A Champion Today" phrase.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Notre Dame had reached an agreement with former Fighting Irish coach Lou Holtz for licensing and merchandise based on the saying that hangs in the stadium's tunnel.

Switzer tweeted Thursday morning disputing the claim and explaining how the Oklahoma Sooners have been using the same phrase on signs at football games since the 1950s under coach Bud Wilkinson -- about 40 years before Holtz started using it in South Bend.

The Sooners have had the saying on banners at past home games and a sign hanging in their own tunnel.

Switzer served as head coach at the University of Oklahoma from 1973 to 1988.

Notre Dame's agreement with Holtz will be a part of a university merchandise rollout that includes a "Tailgate Like A Champion" experience at football games that Holtz will be a part of at their Sept. 18 game against Purdue.

