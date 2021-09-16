Oklahoma legend Barry Switzer disputes Notre Dame claim on 'Play Like A Champion Today'

NORMAN, Okla. — Legendary football coach Barry Switzer disputed Notre Dame's claim Thursday on the "Play Like A Champion Today" phrase.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Notre Dame had reached an agreement with former Fighting Irish coach Lou Holtz for licensing and merchandise based on the saying that hangs in the stadium's tunnel.

Switzer tweeted Thursday morning disputing the claim and explaining how the Oklahoma Sooners have been using the same phrase on signs at football games since the 1950s under coach Bud Wilkinson -- about 40 years before Holtz started using it in South Bend.

The Sooners have had the saying on banners at past home games and a sign hanging in their own tunnel.

“Play like a Champion today” Oklahoma sooners of passed out as a sign they take the field for over 70 years. Bud placed it there in the 50s! ⁦@AdamSchefter⁩ ⁦@CoachBobStoops⁩ ⁦@CoachLouHoltz88⁩ @Lincoln Riley pic.twitter.com/MQHuxmUzpS — Barry Switzer (@Barry_Switzer) September 16, 2021

Switzer served as head coach at the University of Oklahoma from 1973 to 1988.

Notre Dame's agreement with Holtz will be a part of a university merchandise rollout that includes a "Tailgate Like A Champion" experience at football games that Holtz will be a part of at their Sept. 18 game against Purdue.

Licensing agreement has been finalized between trademark “Play Like A Champion Today” - owned by Lou Holtz - and University of Notre Dame that includes exclusive license for PLACT merchandise sales. Deal comes almost 35 years to the day of Coach Holtz hanging sign in locker room. pic.twitter.com/AbaVTYJ8fa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2021

