Tulsa police investigating after body found near 11th and Garnett
Posted at 11:08 PM, Apr 14, 2024
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a body was found in an encampment near 11th and Garnett.
Homicide Detective Brandon Watkins with TPD told 2 News they're investigating it as a suspicious death and are not ruling it a homicide as of now.
2 News has crews on scene and is working to learn more.
This is a developing story.
