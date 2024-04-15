Tulsa police investigating after body found near 11th and Garnett

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a body was found in an encampment near 11th and Garnett.

Homicide Detective Brandon Watkins with TPD told 2 News they're investigating it as a suspicious death and are not ruling it a homicide as of now.

2 News has crews on scene and is working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

