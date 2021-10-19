Tulsa police investigate overnight drive-by shooting

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is in the hospital after being shot while he laying in his bed.
Police responded to a call about a drive-by shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. They discovered the 28-year-old victim who was shot twice, once in the hand and once in the head. He was immediately taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Officers learned that a black sedan did a drive-by shooting with a rifle into the victim's trailer home. TPD is currently investigating the situation.
