Tulsa police investigate overnight drive-by shooting

KJRH
Tulsa police
Posted at 6:28 AM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 07:28:39-04

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is in the hospital after being shot while he laying in his bed.

Police responded to a call about a drive-by shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. They discovered the 28-year-old victim who was shot twice, once in the hand and once in the head. He was immediately taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Officers learned that a black sedan did a drive-by shooting with a rifle into the victim's trailer home. TPD is currently investigating the situation.

