Tulsa police investigate early morning ATM theft at midtown bank

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after cash was stolen from a Chase Bank ATM early Friday morning.

Near 1 a.m., officers responded to an ATM alarm call near 41st and Yale. When they arrived, they found the outside machine forced open and a truck they believed to be involved abandoned nearby.

TPD was able to gather some information from witnesses. It's believed that at least three well-disguised suspects were involved in the theft.

It is unknown how much cash was taken from the ATM and an investigation into the situation is ongoing.

This marks the third ATM theft in Tulsa in several months.

