TPD searching for suspects involved in ATM thefts

Tulsa police need your help tracking down suspects who have been targeting ATMs. Police released surveillance video that shows multiple suspects using a white Ford F-150 truck to break open an ATM. This theft happened at around 2:15 a.m. Thursday morning, outside the Communication Federal Credit Union on 31st Street and Sheridan.

“This is a very bold act by these individuals,” Officer Andre Baul with TPD said.

Police said the suspects may be connected to multiple ATM thefts. They said the truck used in the surveillance video was later recovered in Sand Springs after a pursuit.

“They’ve been using a tow strap, tried to hook it up to the ATM and then tried to pull it out,” Baul said.

Wednesday morning thieves targeted another ATM at 61st and Yale. Police said they used a stolen truck to break open the ATM.

Jayme Reitz is the owner of the stolen truck used in that crime.

“I actually did not know it was used in a crime until my mom called me at 5:30 in the morning,” Reitz said. “She said, Where are you at? How are you doing?... I said I’m doing all right, she said I’m at work. She said, well, police were just here and your truck was just stolen, and she told me an armed robbery or burglary and the police are looking for you.”

He said this is the second time his truck has been stolen, but was surprised to learn this time it was used in a crime.

“They tried to tie it up to the back of the truck with a chain with a tow rope and hooked it up to the ATM and tried to pull it out and then after they got done, they took money, and they ran, and they left the truck here.”

Police are asking people to be extra vigilant and lock your vehicle at all times.

“Always be aware, especially if you’re going to be going to an ATM when it starts getting late at night…be aware of your surroundings,” Baul said.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

They’re asking anyone with information to please contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers or call 918-596-COPS.

