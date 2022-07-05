Tulsa police: Endangered man missing or abducted

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for a man considered to be in danger on Tuesday morning.
Police say 43-year-old Cory Couling is missing or may have been kidnapped. Couling has schizophrenia.
He hasn't been seen since Sunday around 3 p.m. near 41st Street and Peoria.
Trending Stories:
- Man accused in north Tulsa homicide turns himself in
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Officials: Rise in calls over tiki torch fuel poisoning in Oklahoma
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Motorcycle rider reunites with couple who saved him two years after Tulsa crash
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter