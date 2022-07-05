Tulsa police: Endangered man missing or abducted

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for a man considered to be in danger on Tuesday morning.

Police say 43-year-old Cory Couling is missing or may have been kidnapped. Couling has schizophrenia.

He hasn't been seen since Sunday around 3 p.m. near 41st Street and Peoria.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --