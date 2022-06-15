Tulsa Police Department releases 2021 annual report

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department released its 2021 annual report this week, breaking down the major crime trends over the last few years along with the work each of its special units are involved in.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin opened the report with a statement acknowledging the challenges his department faced last year, including the ransomware attack that handicapped the city's services.

"The year 2021 picked up right where 2020 left off in terms of challenges and surprises," Franklin said.

"I am constantly amazed at the ability of our officers and non-sworn employees to adjust to difficult circumstances and continue providing public safety services at an exceptional level to our city."

The report lays out the different divisions, duties and functions of the police department, as well as the number of complaints brought against department personnel:

"Consisting of one Captain, five Lieutenants, and one Sergeant, the Internal Affairs Section conducted the following activity in 2021:

292 complaints, including 263 citizen complaints and 29 administrative complaints

25 of the complaints came from citizens involved in calls for service

Of the 292 complaints, a total of 46 disciplinary actions were taken against personnel

In 2021, there were 724 Use of Force Reports and 9 Use of Deadly Force Incidents

In 2021, the Tulsa Police Department received 275,923 calls for service and made a total of 11,445 arrests.

In 2021, there were 724 applications of Use of Force"



In the "Major Crimes" data listed for 2021, the city saw decreases in homicides, rapes, aggravated assaults and aggravated assaults with a firearm compared to 2020. "Crimes against property" including robberies, larcenies, auto thefts and burglaries were all also down last year.

Here is the full report:

