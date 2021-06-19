Tulsa police concerned over spike in fatal vehicle crashes

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police report 34 fatal vehicle deaths so far in 2021. There were a total of 45 motor vehicle deaths in 2020.

“We have a lot of people driving recklessly and fast," Capt. Richard Meulenberg of the Tulsa Police Department said.

Police report 13 vehicle deaths in the department's Gilcrease Division, 12 in the Mingo Valley Division, and 7 in the Riverside Division.

Capt. Meulenberg said it is not always the high-speed, high-trafficked areas of the city where the deadliest crashes happen. He said drivers are speeding in excess of 80 miles per hour in 25 mile-per-hour zones.

"They're just speeding wherever they can," he said.

Traffic investigators are finding reckless speed combined with distracted driving and unfastened seat belts are causing deadly crashes. They say these include collisions with pedestrians and cyclists.

"It's dangerous everywhere," Capt. Meulenberg said.

