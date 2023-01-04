Tulsa police close 95.5% 2022 homicides

TULSA, Okla. — As 2023 is underway Tulsa police are looking back at 2022 homicides with a nearly 100% solve rate.

Tulsa police investigated 68 homicides and solved 63 of those homicides.

SEE Tulsa Police Department 2022 homicide map

2 News Oklahoma is taking a closer look at the three homicides still open:

Anthony Washington died in February. Police responded to a call about a shooting at a west Tulsa apartment complex and found Washington lying in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He died before they could take him to the hospital. Police believe the shooting happened during a robbery.

Galen Landrum, 51, died in March after being stabbed multiple times. It happened at his south Tulsa apartment. Police said he was in his apartment when someone broke in and stabbed him. Two children in the apartment heard the attack, locked themselves in a room and called 911.

Demarion Brown, 17, died in October after being shot while walking in north Tulsa. Police said his body was found in the street early on morning. Police think Brown and a friend were walking in the area when someone drove by and shot them. The other teen went to OSU Medical Center with a leg injury.

Anyone with information on any of these homicides can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Remember callers can remain anonymous.

