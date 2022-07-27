Tulsa police cadets in final phases of scenario-based training

TULSA, Okla. — As Tulsa police cadets get closer to graduating from the academy, they’re completing some of their last training sessions.

They went through a series of situational exercises Wednesday, facing a mental health crisis and shooting investigation.

“All the scenarios we have are based on real call types," says Tulsa Police Cpt. Mark Ohnesorge. "They are all based on situations that we think is very likely they will handle within their first week or two of being a police officer."

Cadets go through intensive scenario-based training throughout their time in the police academy. From active shooter training in May to mental health scenarios like Wednesday.

"You're going to watch is the cadet utilize active listening skills to create an environment to allow the person to calm down, and then come up with a solution to their issue today.”

The cadets are rotating through four different scenarios. Like how and when to negotiate, and how to investigate.

“The shooting investigation is a really a practical learning exercise for them. They’ve never gone through the motions of showing up on a scene, seeing shell casings, and then figuring out the next steps from there."

Each scenario also has different iterations. Cadets will go through the same scenario three or four times, but each will be more complex than the last.

This class of cadets is set to graduate Aug. 12.

