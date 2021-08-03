Tulsa police arrest man who broke into Tulsa elementary school

TULSA, Okla. — A man is in custody after Tulsa police responded to a burglary incident at Skelly Elementary School Monday evening.
TPD arrested Solomon Burton on multiple charges, including second-degree burglary, attempted arson, and other offenses.
Officers arrived on the scene after an alarm went off at the school around 5:45 p.m. and Burton was seen on camera entering into the school's cafeteria.
Police were able to know Burton's whereabouts through footage and active updates provided by TPS.
Two K9 officers and their partners entered the building shortly after arriving and immediately smelled gas in the air. Officers were able to turn off multiple burners left on in the kitchen.
The K9 officers quickly located Burton in the cafeteria where one of the K9 partners bit him. Burton then sprayed a fire extinguisher at the dog and officers.
Burton was carrying a large knife during the altercation and surrendered it on officers' command. It was discovered after being arrested that he had a second knife on his person.
Neither the K9 officers or their partners were injured during this incident.
