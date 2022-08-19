Tulsa police arrest man suspected of killing teen at local hookah lounge

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a suspect believed to be connected to killing a teenager at a local hookah lounge earlier this year.

Officers say they received calls of multiple shots fired near Admiral and Lewis on May 15 around 2:35 a.m. When they arrived in the area, they found 17-year-old Corlin Jones in the back parking lot of a hookah lounge with a gunshot wound in the head.

Jones later was confirmed dead by paramedics on the way to the hospital.

Investigations into the shooting revealed gunfire started as an exchange between gangs. Lt. Brandon Watkins with TPD's Homicide Unit said surveillance video showed up to 50 people were in the parking lot when the shooting originally started.

Three warrants issued were issued shortly after the shooting, linking Darius LaMarc McGee, Dominique Junior Jordan, and Deontre Marhez Reed as the primary suspects in the case.

TPD has been searching for the three suspects for months until early Friday morning, Reed was found and arrested. He is now in Tulsa County Jail and facing several charges, including first-degree murder.

