Tulsa Police arrest man for kidnapping and impersonating an officer

TULSA, Okla. — According to Tulsa police on Monday they received a 911 call from a female stating
she had been threatened with arrest by a Tulsa Police Officer in return for sexual favors. The victim stated she met this man online. He came to her hotel
room and allegedly handcuffed her and stated she was under arrest, then requested sexual favors. The suspect stated he was an undercover officer, and
his badge was “in the car” but he appeared to have a firearm concealed on his hip. The victim was able to call 911 and the suspect fled the scene,
according to TPD.
Tulsa Police say the victim was able to obtain the suspects tag number as he fled the scene. Officers from the Special Investigations Division Human
Trafficking and Vice Unit were able to identify the suspect as Trent Bain. Bain is in no way employed by or associated with the Tulsa Police Department or
any other law enforcement agency, according to TPD. Officers served a search warrant at Bain’s residence in Jenks. Officers located a silver “concealed
carry” badge purchased from Army Surplus on Bain’s person as well as a firearm in his residence, according to TPD.
Tulsa police say Bain was placed under arrest for Kidnapping and Impersonating a Police Officer. During an interview with HTV Officers, Bain stated he had
a similar encounter with a separate female he had met online on 02/28/2022, acccording to TPD.
Tulsa Police say HTV Officers have reason to believe there could possibly be other victims. Victims are encouraged to contact the Human Trafficking and
Vice Unit if they have been contacted by Bain at 918-586-6333.
