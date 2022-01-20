Tulsa police arrest man accused of trafficking four people

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man Wednesday who they say is suspected in a human trafficking investigation.
Officers arrested 33-year-old Nathaniel Washington at Sierra Pointe Apartments around 11 p.m.
Investigators say Washington trafficked four adult victims, at least three of which were trafficked across state lines from Louisiana and Oregon.
The Tulsa Police Department says he's known to use violence and guns to threaten and control the victims.
Washington is facing the following charges:
- Human Trafficking
- Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon
- Possession of a Firearm After Former Conviction of a Felony
- Kidnapping
