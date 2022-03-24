Tulsa police: Alert Tulsa resident catches burglars breaking into nearby home

TULSA, Okla. — A concerned neighbor helped Tulsa police after seeing two burglars in an east Tulsa neighborhood on Wednesday.

Authorities received a call from a resident in a neighborhood near 21st and Garnett about seeing two people park their car and go into the backyard of a nearby home.

When officers arrived on the scene, the two suspects ran out the back door but were soon caught after on-foot pursuits. Austin Potter and Bret Young were arrested and taken into custody.

Potter told police that he went into the backyard of the house, but never went inside. Young later confessed that both of them had been inside and stolen several items from the home.

Items from the house were found in Potter's car. Both are now facing burglary and concealing stolen property charges.

