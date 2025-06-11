TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a fatal crash on the Broken Arrow Expressway Tuesday evening.

Police say the crash happened near 129th and the BA, where a car and a motorcycle collided.

Tulsa police say the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene, and the driver of the car was injured.

TPD says the eastbound lanes of the BA at 129th are shut down, and drivers are exiting onto 51st Street.

WATCH: Tulsa police: 1 person dead after crash on the BA Expressway

