Tulsa physicians return after week in Ukraine helping refugees

TULSA, Okla. — Two area physicians are back home safe after spending the last week in Ukraine. The 6th team from the “In His Image” residency program held clinics there, and served the war-torn country.

Dr D’silva and Dr. Bancroft said that this trip has been life changing in so many ways. And they say they’re just thankful for the opportunity to serve.

They say what they saw was nearly indescribable.

“The closer we got to the front lines, the more there were destroyed buildings, destroyed cars on the side of the road, stuff that was just burned out and rubble all over the place,” said Dr. D’silva.

The program aims to provide training for physicians, helping them serve God through holistic and compassionate medicine.

“A lot of the people that we saw were more of the less affluent people so they hadn’t had medical care for the last 9 months. So we were doing a lot of routine preventative care, taking care of high blood pressure, diabetes, other things like that,” said Dr. D’silva.

Both physicians said they weren’t sure what they were walking into but their faith helped them through it.

“The first night was scary. There was like tanks rolling by and shaking the building as you’re trying to sleep. So it’s like man God you called me here but why. But after that you kind of get into a rhythm, you’re just like well you called me and you’re gonna keep me safe and just kind of get your work done,” said Dr. Bancroft.

Dr. Bancroft said their mission not only helped countless refugees, but themselves as well.

“My faith was definitely challenged before I left but when I got there I felt like the lord just solidified like I have you walk through these trials but you walk through trials because I’m building you up to be better for my kingdom,” said Dr. D’silva.

Both doctors say if given the opportunity they would both like to return to Ukraine. They say throughout this trip they’ve learned more about themselves, their God and were able to help countless Ukrainian refugees after months of terror and destruction.

