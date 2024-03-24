Tulsa Parks announces exciting spring events

TULSA, Okla. — It's officially spring in Tulsa and the city has plenty of exciting outdoor activities planned for anyone looking to get out and about.

On March 26, the city is holding an egg hunt at Reed Park Community Center for ages 2 to 11 from 6:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Lacy Park will hold an egg hunt on March 30 from 11 a.m. to noon for all ages. The event will include free food and drinks.

Whiteside Park Community Center is hosting a Teddy Bear Ball on April 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., during which visitors can dress up their favorite teddy bear and have a dance party.

The Jane A. Malone Community Center is hosting an Earth Day garden party on April 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with music and games.

Mohawk Park hosts the Spring Fishing Derby for anyone ages six to 15 on April 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Enter for a chance to catch the biggest fish and win prizes.

Mohawk Park is hosting an Urban Campout from April 27-28. Campers can register at 3 p.m. and must check out by 9 a.m. the following morning. The campout costs $15 and includes s'mores and breakfast.

Whiteside Park Community Center is holding a Cinco de Mayo 60+ Pickleball Tournament on May 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They are also hosting a Spring Carnival on May 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and is open to all ages.

