Tulsa orthodontist, family die in plane crash in Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. — 25-year Tulsa orthodontist Mark Andregg, his wife Shannon, and son Nathan died in a single-engine plane crash Friday. They were discovered in the wreckage by Yell County Emergency Management crews in Danville, Arkansas on Saturday.

"We love the whole family and we really miss them," Lindsay Kerr, a 13-year dental hygienist for Dr. Andregg, said. "We were like brother and sister. We gave each other a hard time all day, every day."

Three days after she learned of his death, Kerr is doing her best to keep the memory of her ortho brother alive.

"We will do everything we can to keep doctor's work going in their name," she said.

Officials reported the flight from Muskogee-Davis Regional Airport off-radar around 5 p.m. Friday. The wreckage was found the next morning in a mountainous part of Danville.

“All the families of our patients are really calling in and giving condolences and all the dentist offices around town have called and offered us help," Kerr said. "It's just a terrible thing, but at least we're all together."

According to his practice's website, Andregg was a 1989 graduate of the University of Oklahoma. He completed dental school at the University of Missouri, Kansas City, and received his master's degree from Northwestern University in 1995.

A quarter-century legacy the Tulsa dental community won't let fade.

“He was just a great doctor. He was very good at what he did and all of the patients loved him and felt comfortable, so we just really want to keep going," Kerr said.

Kerr told 2 Works for You the dental office is still operating and other orthodontists in the area are offering to take on Andregg's scheduled appointments. She said the outpouring of love and support is keeping her and the other hygienists going during this time of grieving.

