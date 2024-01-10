Tulsa organizations preparing for dangerous cold

TULSA, Okla. — Forecasts across Green Country are not looking good. Monday could see high temperatures in the single digits.With that in mind, groups across Tulsa are making preparations to get as many people as possible into the warmth.

Steven Whitaker, CEO of the John 3:16 Mission spoke with 2 News Oklahoma.

"We call it killer cold. So it’s all hands on deck," Whitaker said.

His organization is just one of the groups that opens its doors for Tulsans to warm up. It's been open since the 1950s, over the summer, Whitaker took the reins of the organization from his dad. He’s seen the homelessness situation in town deteriorate.

"More difficult than I’ve seen it in Tulsa. Times are tough. People are struggling, for various reasons. So we’re doing our best to be part of the solution," Whitaker said.

Even with all that experience, he and his team are keeping their guard up.

"You can never know for sure what to expect. Always some system fails or some water line blows up when it’s zero degrees," Whitaker said, "But we’re doing our best to make sure we have the supplies and we have amazing people."

People experiencing homelessness are at risk no doubt, but there’s another population hurting too. Tulsans living with developmental disabilities like Judy Knott. She’s living independently at A New Leaf” in Owasso. It's much better than her previous living arrangement.

It was, "not really safe, I like it here better, because it’s nice, it's brand new."

People living with disabilities may have part time jobs, but lack a driver’s license; forcing them to walk or bike to work.

They can stop at the Tulsa Day Center to warm up.

"Anyone can walk through our doors," said Monica Martin with the Day Center, "There’s no time limit for when they walk in. You can be here all day long, or you can be here for fifteen minutes."

Martin says people are coming in for things like laundry services, new clothes, a drink of water, or, in a lot of cases lately, a visit to the clinic.

"Those numbers have doubled from what we normally see each day," Martin said.

The staff at the day center is strained, but confident.

"We’ve been doing this for 38 years. We’re ready for them," Martin said.

Both organizations could use some help themselves. John 3:16 says the need for water bottles is high in these times. People can donate money on their website or bring a case by any location. The Day Center is in need of men’s clothes, shoes, and underwear.

