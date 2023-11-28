City of Tulsa prepares for winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa held a news conference Tuesday sharing plans for winter weather preparedness for the upcoming cold season.

Temperatures are fluctuating in Green Country with some seeing snow overnight on Nov. 25. Those flurries were not enough to stick around but the City of Tulsa is affirming it's prepared to handle winter weather when the day comes.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said the Public Works Department monitors the winter weather forecasts. The City deploys about 210 employees when winter weather hits to effectively clear the streets.

The City said they are responsible for clearing the Gilcrease Expressway minus the Turnpike section, L.L. Tisdale Expressway and all high-traffic arterial roads and city streets.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is responsible for all other highway sections.

The City outfitted PWD trucks with snowplows and salt-spreading equipment to manage ice and snow on the streets.

KJRH

According to the City, they are still receiving materials but currently are storing about 6,500 tons of salt.

Each driver was given specific routes to effectively clear snow and ice allowing for quick and easy snowplowing.

The City is prioritizing the highways and expressways before moving to city streets and neighborhoods.

During cold days warming stations are available at multiple locations and all are open 24/7.



John 3:16 Mission at 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.

The Salvation Army Center of Hope at 102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa Day Center at 415 W. Archer St.

See a full list of the streets and the order in which they are cleared on the City of Tulsa website.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

