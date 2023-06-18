Tulsa Officials hold press confrence on storm damage

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor G.T. Bynum and other Tulsa officials held a press conference on the storm damage.

Crews are now working on clearing the "major arteries" and will be moving into the roadways. Mayor Bynum says it could take hours and this is a multi-day situation.

Cooling stations are located at:



Reed Park Community Center, 4233 S. Yukon Ave., from 2 – 8 p.m.

Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Pl., from 2 – 8 p.m.

John 3:16, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.

Salvation Army, 102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa County Social Services, 2301 Charles Page Blvd.

